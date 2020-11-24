Local farm to open this weekend for inaugural Christmas tree sales

For many families, the weekend after Thanksgiving is designated for two things: leftover turkey sandwiches and Christmas tree shopping.

Veley Farm — on Wild Rose Prairie in Deer Park — is here to help with the latter.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday, the farm will be open for u-pick Christmas trees, consisting of Douglas Fir, grand fir, concolor fir and Scotch pine. There will also be wreaths available.

“If we still have trees, we’ll have the next weekend as well,” owner Lori Veley Robirts said. “We kind of anticipate selling out the first weekend just by the number of people that have responded to us already.”

When customers arrive at 19922 N. Felspar Rd. — 10 miles southwest of downtown Deer Park — they will be provided with a saw to cut down their winning timber.

Once that is complete, workers with Veley Farm will shake and bale the tree, a process that gets rid of the dead needles and helps make the trip home smoother. While customers wait, there will be a fire to warm up next to, along with complimentary hot cocoa and cider.

“We’ll have twine available for them to either tie it to their car or throw it in the back of their pickup and be on their merry way with a nice, fresh Christmas tree,” Veley Robirts said.

