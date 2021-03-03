Local fitness centers reopen for group classes

With the recent progression to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, fitness centers in Washington state can now allow up to 25% capacity and offer in-person group classes.

Deer Park Physical Therapy

Since physical therapy is classified as an essential service, that part of Deer Park Physical Therapy’s business plan has not changed much during the pandemic.

“We’re still obviously masking and gloving and social distancing and doing the extra cleaning,” said Wendy Taylor, marketing manager. “We’re pretty clean anyway because we’re a medical clinic, so there’s not a whole lot of extra cleaning we have to do.”

The main difference with progressing to Phase 2 is clients are now more comfortable venturing out.

“There’s always those people who need physical therapy, and then there’s others that it’s kind of an option for them,” Taylor said. “And we’re seeing more of the optional people coming out, especially if they’ve had an optional joint replacement surgery and are working through their recovery.”

Deer Park Physical Therapy has six practice rooms for nine providers at its 707 S. Park St. location. Also part of that building is The Fitness Center and The Pool, which are also operated by DP Physical Therapy.

During Phase 1, they were able to offer one-on-one training, swimming lessons and lap swim. Now in Phase 2, small group classes are resuming, including water aerobics and an aqua circuit class, which are capped at 10 people each.

Lap swim is limited to one person per lane, or up to four people from the same household, however each person will be charged individually. Attendees must wear their mask until they get in the water, then put it back on before getting out.

"Kids can come in if they’re working,” Taylor said. “If they just want to splash and play and scream, sorry, this is not open swim. But if they want to swim laps, absolutely come on in. We’ve got little, little kids who come in and swim laps. It’s pretty amazing to watch them.”

Read the full story in the March 3, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.