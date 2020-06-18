Local meat shop continues legacy

In 1952, John J. Egger—a sausage maker of Austrian descent—opened the original Egger Meats in Spokane. Three other locations have set up shop since then; two in Spokane and one, Bill Egger Meats, in Deer Park.

“I grew up in the meat business,” owner Bill Egger, John’s son, said. “I worked for my dad as a kid and learned how to make sausage.”

Bill, 61, was 24-years-old when he opened the Deer Park-based butcher shop in 1983.

