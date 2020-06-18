Local meat shop continues legacy
By:
Michael Brock
Thursday, June 18, 2020
DEER PARK, WA
In 1952, John J. Egger—a sausage maker of Austrian descent—opened the original Egger Meats in Spokane. Three other locations have set up shop since then; two in Spokane and one, Bill Egger Meats, in Deer Park.
“I grew up in the meat business,” owner Bill Egger, John’s son, said. “I worked for my dad as a kid and learned how to make sausage.”
Bill, 61, was 24-years-old when he opened the Deer Park-based butcher shop in 1983.
Read the full story in the June 17 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.
Category: