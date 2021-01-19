Local quilt shop reopens after expansion and remodel

After celebrating five years of business in late December and expanding its space by about 25%, Sew-Into-Quilts and Sew-Fix-It hosted a grand-reopening on Saturday. The event was complete with free door prize giveaways, a grand prize drawing and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Until the beginning of this month, there were fabric displays in the main room covering a door to another room, explained Twila Prociw, who owns and operates the business with her husband Jim. The additional space adds 433 square feet to the shop, which now has 2,333 square feet to work with.

Two of the machines in the classroom were moved to the new room, along with the discount fabric. Jim can also now do his repairs in a heated space, moving from the hallway.

In the main room, many of the roundabout displays and fabric display racks were replaced with slot racks for notions and rulers, creating a more open area for customers to easily shop.

“It’s going to allow us to have more products and bring more products that people have been asking for,” Twila Prociw said.

The reaction to the changes have been very positive so far, she added.

“They like how light and bright it is,” Prociw said. “And the organization is a big thing.”

Bolts of fabric are organized by color or theme.

Read the full story in the January 20, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.