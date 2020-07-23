Local resident starts Deer Park Car Club

After retiring from commercial construction seven years ago on the west side of the state in Marysville, Hargis Adams decided to move to Deer Park.

Since then, he has learned about the local car history, including the drag races that were held at the airport from 1944 to 1972.

“It just occurred to me that there’s so many car guys in the area,” Adams said. “Things have been laid down so long... I thought somebody could come in and re-spark that passion and get some interest going.”

Recently, Adams launched Deer Park Car Club, which he said has been in the works for about the past year. The club had its first appearance on July 4 at the local First Saturday Market, after recently joining the DP Chamber of Commerce.

Read the full story in the July 22 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.