Local school district levy results

All 15 school districts with levies on the ballot in Spokane County passed overall, including Deer Park and Riverside.

Riverside

Within the Riverside School District, voters approved the education programs and operations levy with a 56.62% margin overall. The measure passed in both Pend Oreille and Spokane County.

This replacement levy will collect an estimated rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, an estimated $2,196,049. In 2023, the same levy rate is anticipated to bring in about $2,415,654. In 2024, the same rate is forecast to raise $2,657,220.

“On behalf of our students and our staff and all of our families, I want to send out a sincere thank you to our community and our voters for passing our replacement levy,” Riverside Superintendent Ken Russell said. “We really appreciate the support, especially during these challenging times. And we’re proud to be part of Team Riverside.”

Russell said the levy pays for essential programs and services that are valued by the community, but not funded by the state. This includes things like counselors, nurses and mental health therapists — which are all more critical during COVID-19 — as well as athletics, performing arts, student clubs and smaller class sizes.

Deer Park

Deer Park School District voters approved the EP & O replacement levy with a 53.07% margin overall. The measure had majority approval in Spokane County, but was denied by both Stevens and Pend Oreille County.

“Clearly, we’re thrilled with the result,” Deer Park Superintendent Travis Hanson said. “We certainly don’t take any of the support for granted… Region-wide, results came in lower than in past years. I think that’s very clearly a reflection of the times.”

