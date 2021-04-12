Local school districts to resume 5-day in-person classes at all levels

Both Deer Park and Riverside School Districts will soon offer in-person instruction at all levels on a daily basis, after the State Department of Health adopted guidance from the CDC which decreases the mandatory space between students in the classroom from six feet to three feet.

Students must still universally wear masks while in school.

Both school districts have been offering a hybrid model since September, with most students attending in-person on a rotating schedule. Riverside’s two elementary schools have been able to offer a fully in-person approach since November due to low class sizes.

The spacing issue has been the major barrier for both districts being able to offer more in-person.

Riverside

At a special board meeting on March 30, the Riverside School District board voted to bring all students in grades 6-12 at RMS and RHS back to daily in-person instruction starting today (Monday, April 12). Fully remote learning will still be offered to those who want it.

“Students in our Early Learning Center and at RAC and ISP will remain on their current schedules, and our K-5 students at CES and RES already attend in person daily,” Riverside's release read.

Deer Park

DPSD is planning to return to a 5-day per week schedule starting in next Monday, April 19.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make necessary changes, discussing potential impacts and operational adjustments,” DPSD Superintendent Travis Hanson wrote in a plan shared with the Tribune.

If unforeseen issues come up, the district may begin daily instruction on April 26.

Students at DPHS who have been participating in the online approach through Edgenuity will finish the school year in that model. Elementary and middle school students “who have been successful with online learning will be strongly encouraged to remain in the fully remote model for the remainder of the school year.”

“Moving to 5 days each week for the remainder of this year will not only have immediate benefits for our students, but also allows us to put processes and procedures in place that will enable staff to “re-calibrate” and prepare for a successful start to the 2021-22 school year,” the plan read.