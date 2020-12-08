Lofty Skies Coffee adapts to latest restrictions

To better serve its customers during the COVID-19 restrictions on indoor seating, Lofty Skies Coffee in Deer Park has announced additional accommodations and services to its business plan.

“Our outside seating is ready to go,” said Trisha Grizzle, who owns the coffee shop with her husband Jason, on Lofty’s Facebook page last week.

Complete with a fire pit and blankets — along with holiday decorations and music — there are now a pair of benches available for seating.

During the live video, Grizzle also announced a new “barista experience,” which will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

