Lofty Skies Coffee closes until Phase 2

Lofty Skies Coffee in Deer Park has decided to shutter until the East region of the state advances to Phase 2 of the new “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recover,” Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest phased recovery plan that began this week.

“Going in this same way is not something that we can do,” Trisha Grizzle, who owns the coffee shop with her husband Jason, said in a live Facebook video on Jan. 6. “We’re not closing for good, but we have made the decision to temporarily close until we’re able to accept indoor seating.”

Grizzle said this decision is not monetarily driven, but for the betterment of the family’s health.

“We’re exhausted,” she said.

During the first state shutdown last year, the coffee shop that’s located at 851 S. Main St. was closed for 10 weeks before reopening in late June. They also closed for a few days in November after in-person restrictions were re-enacted.

Lofty Skies recently added outdoor seating with a pair of benches equipped with fire pits, along with a “barista experience,” where two people can come into the shop and learn how to make their own favorite drink.

“Thank you guys so much for your support,” Grizzle said. “We’re not giving up. We have weighed so many different options and prayed so much and we’re not giving up. We don’t think that the Lord had a purpose of starting Lofty and putting so much effort into growing us and providing something to the community that He was wanting to take away.”