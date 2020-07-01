Lofty Skies C.O.F.F.E.E. open again in Deer Park

After closing for 10 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lofty Skies C.O.F.F.E.E opened again in Deer Park last Monday.

“It’s nice to get out of the house and to see the community, the people, the faces,” said Trisha Grizzle, who owns the coffee shop with her husband Jason. “We’ve missed them so much so we’re pretty excited to be open.”

Located at 851 S. Main St., the business has started use of a mobile app, “Joe Coffee Order Ahead,” which Grizzle said makes the business more accessible even without a drive-thru.

“You place the order online, pay for it online, it sits right there on the counter just inside the door and you walk in and grab it and go,” she said.

Read the full story, including more on Lofty's origin, in the July 1 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.