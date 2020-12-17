Longtime DP Ace Hardware employee set to retire

When Tom and Cheryl Meredith bought Deer Park Ace Hardware in 1994, one of the employees they hired was Craig Gilberts.

Now over two-and-a-half decades later, Gilberts is primed for retirement with his last workday set for Saturday.

“It’s going to be a hard hit when he leaves,” Tom Meredith said. “He knows absolutely everything after 26 years.”

The co-owner of Deer Park Ace said his longtime employee was conscientious and concerned with customer service.

“He’s really going to be very missed both by the employees and the owner, but also by the customers because he has a really strong relationship [with them],” Meredith said. “He’s well trusted and just knows an absolute wealth of varied information, so he’s sought out by customers.”

Gilberts has done it all over the years for the business, from mechanical work and customer service to loading and unloading items. He remembers rearranging the entire store when the Merediths took ownership.

