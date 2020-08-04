Longtime Spokane band, Stagecoach West, to headline at Mix Park

Spokane-based group, Stagecoach West, is returning to headline the Deer Park Summer Concert Series this weekend for the 10th time.

Members include Pete Arthur (vocals, guitar, drums); Jim Braukmann (bass, vocals); John (Matt) Matresse (guitar/ukulele, vocals); Randy Albright (keyboard, vocals); and Rick Westrick (drums). The band, which plays cover songs that get people up and dancing, has been performing in the Spokane area since 1972.

There will also be a classic car show sponsored by Precious Metal Collision Center, on the same day, starting at noon in Mix Park.

