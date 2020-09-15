Loon Lake resort has dock scare

For Katy and Jim Byrnes, who own and operate Shore Acres Resort on Loon Lake, it was a largely uneventful Labor Day weekend. That was until Monday morning.

"Jim and I were going to have the day off, actually,” Katy Byrnes said. “And we’re sitting here getting ready to have some breakfast and all of a sudden, we see that big boat just start drifting and it doesn’t stop.”

The wind caught the “big party barge” like a sail, Byrnes added, breaking one of their two docks loose and sweeping it nearly parallel to the neighboring beach of Shore Acres Estate. Luckily, no boats were damaged.

