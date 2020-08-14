Loonsday shirts on sale despite cancellation

The annual Loon Lake Loonsday walk, like many other fun activities, was canceled this year. Loonsday was celebrating its 37th year.

Bailey Bordelon was picked the winner for designing the 2020 Loonsday shirt. Because of COVID she put a mask on the loon.

Loonsday funds are donated to various Loon Lake organizations. This year, due to the pandemic, the Loon Lake Food Bank will be the recipient.

T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, or sweatshirts can still be purchased at the 2 Loons Distillery at Loon Lake. The shirts make a great gift and souvenir from the lake.

Congratulations Bailey on your one-of-a-kind design that will be a keepsake for many years to come.