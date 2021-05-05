Loren Culp to run for Congress

Loren Culp, 61, the retired Police Chief of Republic announced on Friday that he will be opposing U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse in next year’s primary out because he believes the incumbent has betrayed the Republicans he represents.

“I was disgusted,” said Culp of Newhouse joining nine other GOP leaders in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Culp said Newhouse, 65, who lives in Sunnyside and serves Washington’s Fourth Congressional district, supported Democrats in their vilification of Trump and his almost 75 million supporters. By joining the end-run around the U.S. Constitution, Culp, 61, said Newhouse violated his oath of office.

The 14th Amendment guarantees due process rights that were denied to Trump in the 11th hour of his presidency, said Culp. In addition, he said the purpose of impeachment is to remove a president from office but Democrats used the process to go after Trump even when he became a private citizen once again.

Newhouse and fellow Washingtonian, U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler, R-Camas, joined 222 Democrats to approve a single article of impeachment in the House for “incitement of insurrection.” That vote made Trump the first president ever impeached twice.

The basis of the impeachment was Trump’s statement to tens of thousands of supporters who came to Washington to protest the 2020 election results that gave the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Read the full story in the April 28, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.