Masters Brewhouse to celebrate two years

In less than a week, Deer Park’s lone brewhouse will notch two years of being in business.

Jeff Masters, who owns Masters Brewhouse with his wife Tiffanie, said they have received more demand than anticipated, with strong support from the community.

“We’re busier than we expected to be,” said Masters, who opened the establishment on December 28, 2018 in the S. Main St. plaza. “It’s kind of hard to plan for.”

About seven years ago he started brewing from home while working on drilling rigs in Alaska.

“I quit working up on rigs about nine months before we opened up the brewhouse,” Masters said. “I just scaled up from home brewing… Went and saw how some of the guys in Spokane brew on a bigger system, like what I have.”

