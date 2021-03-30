Miss Deer Park 2021 program set for April

In a month, eight junior girls at Deer Park High School will vie for a spot on this year’s royalty.

“It looks like that will kind of be our number unless someone else shows up here when we start practices,” said Melissa Pyeatt, president of Miss Deer Park Scholarship Association. “We’re just going to do two weeks of practice every day, instead of about three months of practice.”

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, the event will not take place at its traditional high school theater location, but will instead be held at Christ’s Church of Deer Park on April 24.

This year’s program will be modified, with contestants competing in fewer categories. Practices will start on April 12.

