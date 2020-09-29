Museum to honor area health care workers, first responders with tribute flight

The Historic Flight Foundation will sponsor a Tribute Flight of vintage aircraft to honor area healthcare workers and first responders on Saturday, October 3.

Beginning at noon, a parade of planes will take off from the Foundation’s museum at Felts Field and fly over, at 1,000 feet, major medical and public safety facilities in the greater Spokane area. “HFF and volunteer pilots taking part want to thank the region’s medical workers and first responders who have been in harm’s way throughout the year” said John Sessions, HFF Chief Pilot.

On-board the participating aircraft will be three health care professionals and two first responders. These individuals have been selected by their organizations based on their exemplary service since February in mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Contact us for more details about our passengers.

The formation is set to overfly the major South Hill medical facilities, downtown Spokane, the Veterans Administration hospital in northwest Spokane, then head east to Millwood and on to Coeur d’Alene before returning to Felts Field via the Spokane Valley.

Here is a list of suggest places for the public to view the twenty classic aircraft expected to participate:

- Spokane Fairgrounds Parking Lot

- Spokane Arena Parking Lot

- Plante’s Ferry Sport Complex

- Joe Albi Stadium Parking Lot

- Northtown Mall Parking Lot

- Valley Mall Parking Lot

A public charity, Historic Flight Foundation moved many of its world-class aircraft to Spokane in October 2019. The pandemic forced temporary closure in March of this year. Museum staff made the most of the hiatus with the addition of new exhibits and a member library.

Noteworthy recent additions include one of nine surviving F8F Grumman Bearcats, the last prop-driven Navy fighter. It joins a pair of historic World War II fighters, the P-51 Mustang and British Spitfire. A dozen airworthy HFF aircraft based at Felts Field including a pristine example of the legendary DC-3 airliner. A Phaeton Cadillac used by FDR and a Glacier Park Jammer will delight classic car enthusiasts. Memberships may be purchased including rides in planes ranging from the Boeing Stearman biplane to the B-25D Mitchell bomber.

For more information, contact Historic Flight Foundation at 509.535.6000.