Nathan Gregory & Levi Miller take state for Stags

Deer Park had two wrestlers—sophomore Nathan Gregory (120 pounds) and junior Levi Miller (132)—win state at the Mat Classic XXXII last weekend.

In the championship match, Gregory beat Colville’s Logan Hydorn 6–4 by decision. Miller won 3–2 by decision over Royal’s Dominic Martinez.

Gregory is now a two-time state champ after winning at 113 last year. He was emotional after the win, saying that he’s had the goal of being a four-time state champion since he was five years old.

“This year, I had a target on my back and I knew that coming in,” Gregory said. “I’m not done. I’m only halfway there; I’ve still got a lot more to prove.”

Miller was on top of the world after his win at 132.

“It’s honestly like the greatest feeling I’ve ever felt in my life,” Miller said. “I don’t really know how to describe it... It feels like all the hard work that I’ve put into it, all the hours, it’s finally paid off.”

Deer Park ended up in 6th place out of 45 teams with 81 points, the first time in 13 years that the Stags didn’t finish in the top four.

Senior Matthew Jorgensen (152) took 4th place after placing 5th at 126 last year. He won three matches and lost two.

Junior Sophia Dixon (125), freshman Ivan Bogle (160) and junior Adam Frank (170) all took 8th by winning two matches and losing three. Other wrestlers at state from Deer Park were sophomore Emerson McCollough (113) and senior Jesse Overton (195). Both won one match and lost two.