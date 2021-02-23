NEA cross country preview: Stags, Cardinals and Eagles may run away with league

The Riverside cross country team — which has a new head coach in Kris Daratha — return with the Northeast A League’s reigning MVP on the boys side.

Junior Jamar Distel is the No. 1 returning runner based on times from the 2019 season; the Ram ran a 15:32.6 race at the Nike-Battle for the 509.

Junior Brady Supanchick, who was also named all-league a year ago, joins seven other runners who registered times in the top 50.

Those are: No. 10 Supanchick (17:12.0), No. 12 junior Hugo Amilibia-Ramirez (17:23.8), No. 19 sophomore Carter Thomas (17:52.0), No. 24 junior Ethan Hobbs (17:57.2), No. 27 junior Kameron Toner (18:09.6), No. 30 senior Preston Lundgren (18:27.0) and No. 38 senior Ethan Graham (18:54.0).

“We’ve got some great returners who are definitely fired up,” Daratha said. “They’re beyond ready to go compete… A great returning class with only two seniors. We actually had a huge turnout of freshmen and sophomores who are really going to buy into the program.”

The team has been able to train together for the past month.

“Cross country is by far the easiest sport to go ahead and meet and do practices,” Daratha said. “Because we’re outside the whole time, we’re socially distant. We’ve been able to go for a run each weekday and just be gearing up for the season, almost like if it was a regular season.”

