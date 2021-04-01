NEA Football: Rams remain unbeaten, hand Stags second straight loss

Riverside High School’s football team won its third straight game last Friday, taking down Deer Park 7-3 to remain undefeated this season.

In the first quarter, senior running back Jaedon Betker scored for the Rams on a 21-yard catch-and-run from junior quarterback Silas Ng. Senior Zach Hensley made the extra point.

After senior Diego Vasquez made a field goal for the Stags, Riverside led 7-3 at halftime. Neither team scored in the second half of what became a defensive battle.

The field goal marked the first points the Rams have given up this season, having shut out their first two opponents.

Deer Park (2-2) has two games remaining on the season, this Thursday (April 1) versus Colville (2-1) and next Tuesday at Lakeside (3-0). Riverside (3-0) has three matchups left — this Thursday at Lakeside, next Tuesday versus Colville and next Saturday at Medical Lake (0-3).

Read the full story in the March 31, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.