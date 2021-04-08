NEA Football: Rams whack Eagles, now one win away from league title

In a battle between the Northeast A League’s two remaining undefeated football teams last Thursday, Riverside turned on the jets in the second half, thumping Lakeside 40-12.

With no postseason action this year, the Rams (4-0) are now one victory away from being named NEA League Champions. Riverside's game on Tuesday against Colville was canceled, so the team will close out its season at 1 p.m. on Saturday at winless Medical Lake.

After senior Jonny DesRoches picked off Lakeside and returned the interception to the 4-yard line, the Rams scored first on a short run by senior running back Jaedon Betker.

Three plays later, the Eagles answered back with an 80-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Kole Hunsaker to senior wide receiver Logan Allen.

A couple of Riverside players had missed tackles on the long play.

“Logan Allen is a special, special player,” Rams head coach Buddy Wood said. “Anytime you give him momentum and a straight run out in open space, he’s going to score — there’s no doubt about that. So a little upset about our tackling right there.”

Following punts by both teams, the visiting Rams put together a 73-yard scoring drive — capped off by Betker’s second touchdown run — to go up 14-6 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

That score remained the same until three minutes to go in the third quarter, when junior running back Malachi Jarman punched in an 8-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-6.

