NEA Football: Riverside wins NEA after late-season cancellations

Riverside High School football’s final two games — against Colville and Medical Lake — were canceled, concluding the Rams’ season with a 4-0 record. As the only undefeated team in the Northeast A League, Riverside is district champions.

The Rams outscored opponents 104-15 on the season, including a pair of shutouts to open the season — 30-0 over Newport and 27-0 over Freeman. The team’s closest game, a 7-3 victory, came in the Battle of the Horns against bitter rival Deer Park, who put up a fight despite missing their starting quarterback.

In what ended up being the de facto league championship game, Riverside dispatched Lakeside 40-12, thanks to a 26-6 second half surge.

For the four-game season, junior quarterback Silas Ng was 26-of-64 passing (40.6%) for 408 yards and five touchdowns, while showing off his dual threat ability with 186 yards rushing on 34 carries.

Senior running back Jaedon Betker controlled the backfield, rushing for 285 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 65 attempts. Seniors Jaxon Betker and Jonny DesRoches both went over 100 yards receiving, with Jaxon Betker bringing in three touchdowns.

After the win over Lakeside, Ng said he was glad to be under center this season, running the offense.

“It’s my first year starting as quarterback,” Ng said. “I went undefeated eighth grade and freshman year, and coming in sophomore year, I didn’t even get a chance.”

The junior quarterback said the team’s camaraderie really blossomed during the season.

“[We built] that family structure of the team and to where we’re all on the same page,” Ng said. “More than just a football team."