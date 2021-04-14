NEA Football: Stags end season with 14-10 loss to Lakeside

The Deer Park High School football team dropped its final game of the season last Tuesday, falling 14-10 to Lakeside. With no postseason action this year, the Stags’ campaign is over with a 3-3 record.

In the opening ticks of the second quarter against Lakeside, the Stags took a 10-0 lead. After a first quarter field goal, Deer Park got the ball back immediately by securing an onside kick.

The Stags were forced to punt, but the Eagles fumbled on the ensuing possession, setting up senior running back Diego Vasquez for a 17-yard touchdown score with 11:54 remaining in the first half.

Lakeside got on the board with 9:42 left in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from sophomore Kole Hunsaker to senior Colby Tareski. On back-to-back possessions near the end of the half, the Stags and Scotties both turned it over on downs in the other’s red zone.

