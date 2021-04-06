NEA Football: Stags get back on track versus Indians

Deer Park led 9-0 and had the ball facing a third-and-12, which they converted before punting early in the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the game, Colville struggled to get their offense going, with two turnovers in the first half and an unofficial total of 128 yards. A third of those yards came on their first drive of the second quarter, which had a 20-yard touchdown run by Anderson negated due to a penalty.

Deer Park kicked a field goal to open the scoring with 10:42 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Stags scored again on a screen pass from sophomore quarterback Remi Scott to junior running back Logen Erickson, who caught it with one hand at the line of scrimmage and followed his blockers for a 31-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and Deer Park led 9-0 at halftime.

Colville opened the second half with a long, 19-play drive. The Stags came up with a huge redzone stop at their own four yard line to keep the Indians off the board.

Colville got its first points with sophomore quarterback Cale Roy in the game. Roy completed a 21-yard touchdown to fellow sophomore Allan McKeraghan with 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Deer Park went three-and-out on their next possession and the Indians had a chance to take the lead.

