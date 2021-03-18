NEA Football: Stags overwhelm Cardinals to start 2-0

Through two games, the Deer Park football team has yet to give up a score, trouncing Medical Lake 35-0 on Friday after shutting out Freeman the week prior.

Senior quarterback Chaz Bird finished the win 6-of-10 passing for 53 yards and one touchdown, along with 10 rushes for 84 yards and three TDs. Bird also led the team in tackles with four, including a sack.

He said it wasn’t part of the game plan to be so involved in the rushing attack, but he took the opportunities he was given.

“Thanks to my o-line and my running back right here, I was able to pull it off,” Bird said.

The Stags led 21-0 at halftime after two short scores on the ground by Bird and a five-yard touchdown trot by senior running back Diego Vasquez. The Stags had 364 yards of total offense, including 311 on the ground.

Fresh off a 100-yard outing in his first game at running back, Vasquez went for another 122 yards on just 17 carries, less than half the number from last week. He also had one catch for 10 yards and an interception on defense.

