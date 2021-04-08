NEA Girls Soccer: Stags advance to face Freeman in district championship

Deer Park junior Livvy Moore scored two goals on Tuesday as the girls soccer team beat Lakeside 4-0 in the semifinals of the Northeast A League’s District Tournament.

The Stags visit undefeated Freeman today (April 8) at 4 p.m. in the championship match. The Scotties beat Deer Park 3-1 on March 10 (in a non-league contest) and 2-1 on March 27.

On Tuesday’s win over Lakeside, the Stags led 1-0 at halftime on Moore’s first goal. Fellow junior Carmen Kiewert found the back of the net early on in the second half.

Moore scored again later in the frame, then a few minutes later, sophomore Brooklyn Dryden netted one on the rebound to give the Stags a 4-0 advantage.

Deer Park head coach Sean O’Neal said he has been waiting for his team to put together a complete game like they did against Lakeside.

“I haven’t seen a soccer team on any level play that well for 80 minutes for a long time,” O’Neal said following the victory. “A small letdown (in the second half), but still we’re not giving up shots that were in danger.”

Only one of the Scotties’ five goals on Deer Park this season have been during regular action, with the other four being scored on penalty kicks.

“Opportunities will be there,” O’Neal said. “Even in our losses this year, we’ve outshot everybody. So if we find ways to score — if we find the back of the net, they’re going to be in trouble.”