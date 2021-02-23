NEA soccer preview: Stags, Eagles & Scotties set for another dominant year

The Deer Park girls soccer team is coming off an 11-1 Northeast A League campaign in which the Stags were co-champions with Freeman, before falling to Lakeside in the District Tournament.

The Scotties, Eagles and Stags look to continue dominating the other four teams in the NEA. In 2019, the three teams combined for a staggering 291-19 goal differential in league matches, including ones against each other. The previous two seasons, the three teams were also the top of the league, but games weren’t decided by such an extreme margin.

Freeman returns all-league players in sophomore midfielder Makayla Werner and senior forward Peyton Brewer. Lakeside returns all-league players in senior midfielder Emma Spence and senior forward Jordyn Newman.

Deer Park returners include all-league players in senior defender Hannah Carnahan, junior midfielder Livvy Moore and sophomore forward Gracelynn Martinson. Moore was also named co-offensive MVP of the NEA.

Stags’ head coach Sean O’Neal said the top three teams should remain the same this season.

