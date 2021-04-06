NEA Soccer: Rams and Stags open tournament with wins

Both Deer Park and Riverside’s girls soccer teams have secured at least a top-4 finish in the Northeast A League after match wins in the opening round of the District Tournament over the weekend.

The Rams beat Newport 3-1 on Saturday, while the Stags took down Medical Lake 9-0 to advance to the semifinals. Riverside will visit Freeman today (April 6), while Deer Park plays at Lakeside.

In the first half against Newport, Riverside freshman Mayson Husfloen put one in the back of the net to take the lead. The Grizzlies answered, knotting it back up at 1-1.

A few minutes later, sophomore Kali Brown scored on the rebound for the Rams. In the second half, a Newport player headed in an own goal to give Riverside a 3-1 advantage.

Head coach Carlee Pangerl said it will be important to maintain composure against the top-seeded Scotties, who are still undefeated. “It’s going to be a frustrating game,” she said. “They’re a good team. They’re fast, they’re big, their passes are great… Win or lose, we’re going to play our best and play as a team.”

