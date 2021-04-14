NEA Soccer: Stags claim district title with consecutive shutouts

Deer Park girls soccer (8-3) won three straight games in the Northeast A League Tournament to be crowned district champions. The Stags beat Lakeside 4-0 in the semifinals and Freeman 3-0 in the final.

With just over 17 minutes remaining in the first half against the Scotties, junior Issy Strugarevic gave the Stags a 1-0 lead as the wind and precipitation started to pick up in Rockford. Kiewert netted one in less than six minutes later to give Deer Park a 2-0 halftime advantage.

To put the cherry on top, Strugarevic scored her second goal, as the weather calmed down, with just over five minutes remaining in the match.

“When we play 80 minutes, we’re hard to beat,” head coach Sean O’Neal said following the victory over Freeman. “We had unsuspecting characters score goals. And that has kind of been my speech [at practice], that everybody can get involved and everybody can score goals. And so that happened today.”

Moore said the team came out with the correct energy and mindset to get the job done.

“When we work together, that’s when we do our best,” she said. “We’re just a positive team, and we bring each other up as we go.”

