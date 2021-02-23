NEA volleyball preview: Stags set to attack with key players returning

Fall sports teams in the Northeast A League, including the Deer Park volleyball squad, will now get an extra week of practice to prepare for competition. The Stags had their first official practice of the season on Monday, with a March 6 home matchup looming against Newport.

Head coach Jack Wood said the bonus sessions will be pivotal, especially to relearn rotations and technical features of the game.

“We’ll probably be able to run a lot more plays now, as far as tempo volleyball goes — that just means quick sets, slides, things like that,” Wood said. “You can’t get that stuff down in one week, but I think we can make it work in two weeks.”

The extra practices will also give more time to better determine who will be on varsity and junior varsity.

“Even in a typical season, we have players that kind of swing back-and-forth,” Wood said. “We leave room on varsity to bring players up and move players back... But this extra week’s gonna afford us a little bit of time to determine who truly belongs.”

Six seniors graduated from last year’s team that went 4-8 in NEA play. Returning players include Paige Thomson — a senior outside hitter who made second-team all-league in 2019 — as well as senior libero Anavah Fairbanks and junior setter Allison Feist.

In the fall, the team was able to compete in some scrimmages on the outside tennis courts. Wood said this was a fun experience with many opportunities for aces, due to the larger size of the court.

Recent unofficial preseason sessions have been dedicated to working on fundamentals.

Read the full story in the Feb. 24, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.