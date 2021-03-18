NEA XC: Distel dusts the competition, Lathrop wins girls race

At the first meet of the season on Saturday, Riverside junior Jamar Distel won the boys race in 15:38, over a minute faster than the next finisher.

On the girls side, Stag sophomore Layne Lathrop took first with a time of 20:00 at the meet, which was held at Deer Park High School.

"My goal was just to go out hard,” Distel said. “I think I accomplished that, but I need to learn how to maintain a hard pace.”

The junior came out of the gates with a 4:41 first mile, followed by a second mile time of 5:10, he said.

“I’m just excited for this season,” said Distel, who is going to work on building his base. “This will be the best that I’ve ever raced. I’ll put down some very, very good times this year — I can guarantee it.”

The three-mile race at DPHS was held on an alternate course due to muddy conditions on the normal route.

Read the full story in the March 17, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.