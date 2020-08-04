New sex ed plan suspended; voters to decide fate

The implementation of Senate Bill 5395—which involves comprehensive sexual health education in K-12 schools—has been shelved, with the decision being left to voters.

Since it was passed by the Legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, SB-5395 has received an outpouring of dissent; by receiving enough signatures, a group opposing the proposal got the referendum added to the November ballot.

Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction for the state, sent a memo to school officials on July 21 informing them of Referendum 90.

