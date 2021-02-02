Online auction supports DPHS Senior All-Nighter

Fundraising for the 2021 Deer Park Senior All-Nighter is in full swing — an online auction ends on Friday at noon.

According to the auction page, “the Deer Park Senior All Nighter’s purpose is to provide a fun and safe evening the night of graduation for the seniors to attend and possibly spend one last time together as a class before their next adventure begins. Usually around 100 seniors attend from a class count of 160-175.”

The price of the event costs around $15,000, including the venue rental, All Star Jump attractions, entertainment, transportation, food and gifts for the seniors to start their postgraduate lives.

There are 20 items total in the auction, including product donated by local businesses and families.

Winners will be notified of pickup location at the end of the auction and items can be retrieved on Friday. Other arrangements can be made for those unable to come on Friday evening. Payment will be collected at the time of pickup in the form of cash, check or Venmo.

As of press time on Monday, 55.9% has been raised ($1,117.00) of the $2,000 auction goal.

Access the auction at: https://www.32auctions.com/2021DPSAN?v=7_5&fbclid=IwAR2e4cKNAxroifkRIALDaYuCbthJ1ghwPtlOKLbzsK4IBaxNp6KtV3P4nhw

Donations can also be made on Venmo @DPSAN or by mailing a check to Deer Park SAN at PO Box 156, Deer Park, WA 99006. For more info, email dpsan2021@gmail.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.