Pair appointed to Deer Park Planning Commission

Two community members — Tammy Smith and Tim Nicholas — have been appointed to the Deer Park Planning Commission in February.

Smith’s appointment was approved at the Feb. 3 city council meeting. She has been a resident for five years.

“I would love to be involved in helping the city of Deer Park grow in a conscientious and meaningful way,” Smith’s application said.

She is also a board member of the Deer Park Airport Advisory Committee and is the vice president of the Mountain View Meadows HOA. Smith said that living both inside and outside of the U.S. has provided her with real world experiences.

“Serving on two boards in the Deer Park community has given me some insight into the needs and desires of our community,” her application said.

Nicholas’ appointment was approved at the Feb. 17 city council meeting. He has been a resident for six years.

“I own a general contracting company that specializes in replacement roofing, siding and windows,” his application said. “I have been in the building products industry for 30 years.”

From 2015 to 2019, Nicholas was a volunteer girls basketball coach for DPHS and was also on the school’s parent advisory community during those years. He has been part of the North Spokane Kiwanis Club since 1998.

“After graduating from Whitworth College, my family has resided in North Spokane,” his application said. “When we moved to Deer Park six years ago both my wife Doreen and I looked for opportunities to give back to the community. I believe this position fills that need while being in an area that I can bring some experience to.”

Nicholas listed excellent communication skills and critical thinking as reasons he should be chosen.

“I truly care about the growth and success of our community,” his application said.