Pair of DP artists to participate in virtual art show

The 13th Annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour will move online this year because of Covid-19, with the virtual show opening on Saturday, September 26, at 8:00 a.m., LSRAST Co-Founder Gina Freuen announced today. Over three dozen, well-known, regional artists are participating, including Jim Talley and Megan Perkins from Deer Park.

“While we will all miss having the show set in the picturesque Little Spokane River Valley this year, fantastic artwork will still be available online,” Freuen said. The decision to move online was difficult, Freuen added, but it was made to safeguard the artists and art collectors.

The show will be available online at https://www.LittleSpokaneStudios.com, where visitors will find links directly to their favorite artist, along with the ability to visit other artists, as well.

“Art lifts the spirit and those who visit this year’s show will see original artwork from professional artists that celebrates, reflects and inspires our world,” said Freuen.

A special feature of this year’s show will be a signed, limited edition, poster created by renowned oil painter and Little Spokane River Tour Artist and Group Manager, Victoria Brace. A total of only 50 signed posters will be available for $50 each, and net proceeds from sales will be donated to Spokane Public Radio.

The original artwork this year showcases nine artistic expressions: painters; jewelers; potters; photographers; 2D mixed media; 3D mixed media and sculpture; glass, wood and stone; fiber, and leather.

The artists appearing in the 2020 Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour come from Spokane, Loon Lake, Deer Park, Evans, Vashon Island, Sequim, Underwood, Washington; as well as Beaverton, Oregon; and, Kalispell and Missoula, Montana.

100% of artwork sales goes directly to the artists. The virtual show and links directly to the individual artists will remain active until the end of the year, because artwork makes a great holiday gift.

For show information, contact Gina Freuen: 509-981-2279 or gfreuen@cet.com. Contact information for participating artists is available on the Tour website: https://www.littlespokanestudios.com/studios.