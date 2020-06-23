Pair of Stags commit to college basketball

Two members of this year’s state-qualifying Deer Park girls basketball team have decided to continue their education and playing careers in the fall.

Anna Patterson will be playing in Portland, Oregon, after signing at Multnomah University, an NAIA school in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Payge Rose will be on the west side of the state, signing at Centralia College, a community college in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Read the full story—including interviews with Patterson, Rose and Deer Park's head girls basketball coach KC Ahrens—in the June 24 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.