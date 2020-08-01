Plaid Cats to play at Mix Park

Despite the latest restriction from the state banning live indoor and outdoor entertainment, Deer Park Summer Concert Series organizer Tom Edwards said he is planning to proceed with the rest of the shows as scheduled.

“We’re going to finish the shows out, and call it a success,” he said.

There are three bands remaining in the seven-show program—including Spokane-based group, Plaid Cats on Saturday, August 1.

Plaid Cats, which was formed in 2007 by Andrea and Dan Vaughn, is returning to headline the series for the fourth straight year.

Find the rest of the schedule at http://www.deerparksummerconcertseries.com/schedule.html and read the full article in the July 29 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.