Pumpkin Lane 2020 cancelled in Deer Park

On Sunday, August 30, the Deer Park Pumpkin Lane Facebook page posted the following update:

“We know everyone is wondering about Pumpkin Lane this year. We waited as long as we possibly could but we are going to have to cancel this year. We know this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the kids and parents but also to the businesses and volunteers who have made this event possible for so many years.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time.

First, is the loss of government volunteers that are unable to donate their time due to all of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Which also includes over 20 traffic control volunteers. Second, our primary concern is always safety and without our insurance policy to cover Deer Park’s Pumpkin Lane we absolutely can not make this event possible.

This was a tough call to make. We do realize Pumpkin Lane is an incredibly fun event for our small town. We look forward to Pumpkin Lane on October 30, 2021. We remain committed to our annual Deer Park Pumpkin Lane and we hope to see you all next year trick-or-treating at our local businesses here in Deer Park.”