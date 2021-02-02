Quaranteams get help

As Deer Park Quaranteam continues collecting community donations and helping businesses in the area, a local preschool has stepped up to do its part.

Parkside Christian Preschool held a sale on Friday with all proceeds going to the DP Quaranteam. Available items, which were all donated by community members, included baked goods, wall hangings, crocheted gnomes, bracelets and gloves, along with other handmade or painted pieces.

In total, Parkside collected over $700 for the quaranteam, including a $150 cash donation.

Read the full story in the Feb. 3, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.