Rams boot Eagles 4-2, hand Lakeside first NEA loss since 2017

The Lakeside High School boys soccer team had gone more than two full seasons without dropping a match to a fellow Northeast A League opponent.

That was until last Thursday, when Riverside beat the Eagles 4-2, handing Lakeside its first NEA loss since May 2017.

“[I’m] just overwhelmed with how far this program’s come,” said Riverside head coach Jeremy Proctor. “All the work that me and other coaches have done to get to the point where we’re competing with everybody.”

Before Thursday, the Eagles had won over 30 straight matches against league opponents, including each foe in 2018 and 2019. All spring competition was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Rams hadn’t defeated Lakeside since 2014. (After falling to Riverside last Thursday, Lakeside lost 2-1 to Northwest Christian the next day.)

Riverside (6-1, 4-1) closes out the regular season at Newport this Thursday. The NEA District Tournament for soccer will be played on May 10, 12 and 14.

