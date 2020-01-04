Red hot Lyons burns Lady Indians

Deer Park’s Taylor Lyons’ season debut did not go unnoticed last night.

The junior guard, nursing a hand injury for the first month of the season, buried eight 3-pointers, as the Lady Stags took care of the Colville Indians 58-42.

Lyons, who made her first-long range bomb in the first quarter, hit three more in the second quarter as Deer Park built a 31-17 halftime lead.

Another 3-pointer earlier in the third quarter by Lyons keyed a 10-1 run by the Lady Stags, who improved their Northeast A League record to 2-1 and 7-3 overall.

Colville fell to 1-2, 6-5.

Lyons finished with a game-high 27 points while teammate Havelah Fairbanks hit two long-range shots of her own on her way to 22 points

Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 17 points.