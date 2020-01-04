Red hot Lyons burns Lady Indians

Deer Park's Darian Herring looks to start a fast break during the Lady Stags' Northeast A League encounter with Colville last night.
Staff Writer
Saturday, January 4, 2020
DEER PARK, WA

Deer Park’s Taylor Lyons’ season debut did not go unnoticed last night.
The junior guard, nursing a hand injury for the first month of the season, buried eight 3-pointers, as the Lady Stags took care of the Colville Indians 58-42.
Lyons, who made her first-long range bomb in the first quarter, hit three more in the second quarter as Deer Park built a 31-17 halftime lead.
Another 3-pointer earlier in the third quarter by Lyons keyed a 10-1 run by the Lady Stags, who improved their Northeast A League record to 2-1 and 7-3 overall.
Colville fell to 1-2, 6-5.
Lyons finished with a game-high 27 points while teammate Havelah Fairbanks hit two long-range shots of her own on her way to 22 points
Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 17 points.

Category: