Renovations underway at CHAS in Deer Park

CHAS Health in Deer Park is currently undergoing renovations that will increase the building space to over 13,000 square feet. The addition, which will allow for expansion of services, is nearly 2,000 square feet on the first floor.

Since adding additional wraparound services and other care team members in recent years, renovations will allow CHAS to use the space more efficiently, said John Browne, CHAS Chief Financial Officer.

The addition will include nine new community/exam rooms that will be multipurpose, used for things like counseling or provider visits.

Other interior parts of the main level will also be remodeled.

“Just making the space more conducive for that kind of care team environment, which it wasn’t really built for necessarily in 2005, when primary care was a little bit more traditional, in the sense of the provider [Medical Assistant] team,” Browne told the Tribune in a phone interview.

