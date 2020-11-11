Reynolds Custom Kreations opens in Deer Park

About five years ago, Talesha Reynolds started doing pallet parties.

“I would go to people’s homes, I’d build the pallets, take all the paint, make all the stencils and kind of just do private parties,” she explained.

From there, Reynolds began dabbling in customized items like shirts, hats and koozies, but said it wasn’t the right fit.

“I really liked the whole painting aspect,” she said. “So I just kind of found some people online… We have a really big, strong community of artists and [I] just learned from all of them.”

Reynolds started buying paint and “flipping” furniture — operating mostly out of her home until 2018, when she set up a booth at Trouvaille Thrift LLC on Crawford Ave. in Deer Park.

The grand opening for Reynolds Custom Kreations, located at 106 E. Crawford on the second story, was on Nov. 1. The owner and artist said it went well for a first day, with a fairly good turnout. There were some crafts set up in the back room; some people did that, while others shopped and looked around.

“Now I’m just growing and expanding and able to open up my line here and my own retail store,” Reynolds said. “I’ve always wanted to be my own boss. I always wanted to find something that I’m going to enjoy.”

