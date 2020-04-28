Riverside and Second Harvest partner for 'Free Food Friday'

In a partnership with Spokane’s Second Harvest, Riverside School District has distributed produce and frozen food the past two Fridays.

Dubbed “Free Food Friday,” the event has provided between 300 to 400 meals each week. This is in addition to the 400-plus handed out daily to children age one to 18 through the federal lunch program.

The district will continue the service every week as long as food is available, Riverside Superintendent Ken Russell said. Free Food Fridays are available to anyone who drives up, not just those in the school district.

This week’s locations— which are worked by RSD employees and staff—are Riverside Elementary School and Peaceful Valley Church.

Find the full story in the April 29, 2020 issue of the Deer Park Tribune.