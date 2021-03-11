Riverside controls Newport in season-opening win

On Saturday afternoon the Riverside Rams played host to the Newport Grizzlies and put up a dominating performance on both sides of the ball in a 30-0 whitewashing of Newport High School.

Jaedon Betker’s big day paced the Rams’ offense, he totaled 104 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a 52-yard touchdown run in the second half. Gavin Jaeger and Malachi Jarman added one rushing touchdown each.

In all, the Rams rushed for 205 yards and passed for another 69 yards while holding Newport to just 83 total yards and three first downs. The Grizzlies were led on offense by Aaron Eggleston’s 45 rushing yards.

Riverside (1-0) is off this week but will play Freeman (0-1) at home on Friday, March 19.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.