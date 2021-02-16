Riverside High School hires new athletic director

Ryan Bodecker, an accomplished coach and administrator, has taken over as athletic director of Riverside High School after Kevin Mulligan retired last year.

Most recently at the Community Colleges of Spokane, Bodecker was the assistant women’s basketball coach for five seasons. He was also the CCS sports information director and the acting athletic director during his time at Spokane, and had been named head women’s basketball coach a few months before taking the Riverside position.

“We landed a gem,” Riverside Superintendent Ken Russell said. “He’s doing a fantastic job — during a very challenging year — of organizing our athletics. And he brings a positive, new energy.”

Bodecker said he loved working at CCS, but the RSD opportunity was a chance to get back to K-12, a setting and age group he likes working with. It also allows for more family time — something he cherishes with a wife and two sons at home.

“Being on the road all the time at CCS was tough in the winter,” Bodecker said.

