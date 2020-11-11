Riverside School District continues free meal program

The Riverside School District announces the partnership of the free meal program for children currently operated under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) during the 2020-21 school year. Meals are available at no charge to children ages 1 to 8.

Times and Locations

Breakfast and Lunch Grab ‘n’ Go Meals will be served at the following school curbside locations on regularly scheduled school days:

1. Chattaroy Elementary School. 25717 N. Yale Rd., Chattaroy, WA. Lunch & Breakfast curbside pickup: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

2. Riverside High School. 4120 E. Deer Park-Milan Rd., Chattaroy, WA. Lunch & Breakfast curbside pickup: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Operations are subject to change.

Please feel free to contact us at 464-8201 or 464-5540 with questions.

