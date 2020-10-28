Riverside sets date for Phase 3 advancement

Riverside School District is planning to proceed to the next step in its reopening approach in about two weeks.

“Barring any major COVID crises, we are planning on moving to Stage 3 of our Rams Return Plan on Thursday, November 12,” Ken Russell, Riverside superintendent said at the Oct. 22 board of directors meeting. “That is the first day of the second quarter for students in grades six through 12. They will be having three new classes; it seems like a logical day to begin the new stage.”

In Stage 3, children in grades kindergarten through fifth will attend daily in-person Monday through Friday. Sixth grade through 12th grade students will meet face-to-face two or three times per week on an alternating schedule.

A fully remote option is still available for those who choose.

For students in the Independent Scholar Program, Riverside Achievement Center or preschool: “Each of these schools have slightly different schedules. The staff will communicate their specific plans with their students and families,” according to a release on Oct. 15.

