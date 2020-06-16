Riverside XC hires Spartan racer as new coach

Riverside High School has hired Kris Daratha, a bio-statistician and nationally ranked Spartan racer, as its new head cross country coach.

“I am so excited to get started there,” Daratha said in a phone interview.

Before entering the private sector last year, the 28-year-old taught for five years—including four as a science teacher at Waterville High School—where he was also the track coach for three seasons. Last fall, Daratha was a substitute teacher at RHS. He kept an eye on things and “jumped on the opportunity” to apply when the school was hiring a new cross country coach.

Riverside Superintendent Ken Russell said the school was looking for someone with a championship mentality, and Daratha—the 29th ranked elite Spartan racer in the US—fit the mold.

“Kris is a winner,” Russell said over the phone. “He knows what it takes to compete at a high level. Secondly, he is a good person who relates well to students. And we knew that he would build a sense of community with the cross country team.”

The team is currently meeting weekly to check in on training via an optional ZOOM call.

Find the full article, including more about Daratha's Spartan career and his coaching philosophies in the June 17 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.